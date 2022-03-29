Elizabeth Dickerson is building on her sewing experience this year in a 4-H club.
“I have sewn before. It's fun but I want to get better at it,” Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth gets lots of help from her mom, Laura Dickerson, who has taught both of her daughters how to sew at home.
Laura recently helped Elizabeth, 13, and younger sister Katara, 12, make 1-foot-tall, stuffed Peeps out of fabric, resembling the popular Easter candy.
“My mom traced out an outline and we sewed them. They have beans in the bottom so they stand up,” she said. “We all wanted one before Easter, so that was fun.”
Elizabeth has sewn a few other items in the past and thought joining the 4-H sewing club would be beneficial.
“I’ve made a pillow and other things like stuffed animals,” she said. “The stuffed animals are more instructive than I’ve ever done where you just make up a pattern on the spot and just do it.
Elizabeth and Katara are in the Bonneville County 4H club called Sew What! The club is led by Kelly Mullineax and assisted by Marilyn Culp and Annie Culp. Elizabeth and Katara’s mom Laura attends club meetings held once a month to help out her daughters. Kids have six hours to complete the project each time.
The kids will make a T-shirt next to go with the skirts they sewed recently and then pick a special project for the August 4H fair held at Sandy Downs south of Idaho Falls.
In her spare time, Elizabeth draws and enjoys spending time with her brother and sisters. She runs cross country for Eagle Rock Middle School, and belongs to a Dungeons and Dragons club at school that meets weekly. She plays the piano. She is the daughter of Laura and Tyrone Dickerson of Idaho Falls.