Eli Doman is the newest silver buckle and leather belt winner awarded by the Bonneville County Cattle Association and the Idaho Cattle Association.
He received the 2021 award during the annual meeting of the BCCA January 20th, in Idaho Falls. The award is based on a system where points are accrued for every ribbon won throughout the 4H year.
Eli, 12, won various ribbons with his Hereford market steer, with a black, baldy-cross cow and calf, with two Hereford cows and calves and three Hereford heifers.
“I think it’s super cool. Now that I’ve won it I’ll help get my cousin Jackson Boyle to win it too,” Eli said.
Like all three of his older siblings, Eli has been in 4H since he was old enough to join, at age 8.
“The best part of the summer is being at the county fair with all my cousins,” he said.
Eli is very close to his older brother Tanner, 19 who left two months ago to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. While Tanner is away, Eli is totally responsible for Tanner’s herd, along with his own 4H market animals. He’s helped by Tanner’s business partner Lynette Jordan who runs cattle with Tanner, his parents Jay and Jan Doman, his sister Marlee, and brother Jake.
Right now, Eli is looking forward to calving season.
“That’s the excitement going on around here and I can’t wait to see a sweet, little calf on the ground,” Eli said. “There’s nothing like a Hereford's gorgeous, light face. They have the sweetest dispositions.”
As for the future, Eli’s passion is to help the homeless. He wants a full-time job in a field similar to his father. His dad is the CEO at Eastern Idaho Community Action that runs the Haven, the Head Start Center and the program for weatherization and senior citizen protection.
“I want to have a job and I always want to have cattle on the side. I love to be around them. They're just awesome,” he said. “I have a passion for the less fortunate. I want to be someone that helps people and changes lives.”
The entire family misses Tanner and looks forward to his return. Meanwhile the family pulls together, taking care of the cattle.
“We all work together and I think cows bring everyone together,” Jan Doman said. “Eli thinks of his brother every time he goes outside to feed and water the cattle. Here we are with tears in our eyes and he’s only been gone two months. It’s been the longest two months.”
Eli belongs to the Bonneville County Foothills 4H club led by Stan and Joy Boyle, Steven Boyle and Jared and Jeana Hill. The club is one of the oldest and biggest clubs in the county.
“I think the New Sweden club is the oldest with Foothills next,” Jan Doman said. “This is their passion, running 4H.”
Eli hopes to lead a club too when he grows up.
“I think it's because I want to give other people the opportunity to do 4H and because it’s a great thing to do. I like paying back and giving back to others,” he said. “I’m so grateful and thankful for my brothers Tanner and Jake, my sister Marlee, all of my 4H cousins, aunts and uncles, and especially for my Uncle Steve, my parents and grandparents for their help.”
In his spare time, Eli likes to hunt, fish, ski and play football.