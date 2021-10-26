Some Idaho youth have already qualified and several more qualifying competitions are planned before next year’s National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships.
The 2022 nationals will be June 26 through July 1, in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Qualifiers in compound archery are Nic Peacock, Bonner County, Logan Whitley, Latah County, Bryden Orme, Owyhee County, and Zachary Church of Bonneville County.
In recurve archery, Terra Bode of Bonner County has qualified.
In air pistol, Jacob Fabanich of Fremont County has qualified.
In air rifle Aralynn Crapo and Conrad Miller have qualified from Fremont County.
In small-bore Rifle, qualifiers are Cody Crain, of Fremont County, Elijah Spencer, of Ada County, and Gavin Star and Chase Evans both of Kootenai County.
In shotgun, Samuel Barnes, Conner Bovard and Carl Stanton have all qualified from Latah County, along with Robert Renteria of Owyhee County.
Last summer, 15 youth from Idaho competed in Nebraska after advancing from state 4-H competitions.
The team of Aralynn Crapo and Conrad Miller, both from Fremont County, and Margaret Smock from Ada County placed fourth place in the three-position small-bore rifle competition, Smock said. Additionally, in the overall small-bore rifle standings, three-position, CMP and silhouettes, the team placed sixth. Individually, Miller placed 14th, Crapo placed 19th and Smock placed 27th, according to the 4h.unl.edu website.
In the western part of the state, the air rifle team of Matigan Fitzgerald, McKensie Fitzgerald, Logan Boehm and Elijah Spencer, all of Nampa, placed fourth overall, with Matigan placing third in individual overall standings and Elijah Spencer taking 10th place. In individual placings in the air rifle discipline, three-position was Matigan Fitzgerald, third, Elijah Spencer, fifth. In silhouette individual placings, Matigan Fitzgerald was fifth and the team was fifth. In recurve archery, Wyatt Reece, of Nampa, placed 12th in individual overall standings, all according to results posted on the 4h.unl.edu website.
This isn’t the first time an East Idaho team has done well. Two years ago, a Fremont County team placed third in the small bore rifle three-position discipline said Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries. Humphries was among four Idaho coaches who traveled with the kids to Nebraska last summer. Humphries coaches the Idaho small-bore rifle team.
“I think it speaks a lot to the amount of effort and work the kids put in,” he said.
At nationals, kids can only compete in each specific discipline area, like small-bore rifle, air rifle, shotgun, once. Qualifying events in other disciplines are usually held at least a year in advance which gives shooters lots of time to practice.
“Nationals was really fun. I really enjoyed it. Some parts I did phenomenal in, and in other parts I needed to improve,” Conrad Miller said. “The three-position, was probably the most cutthroat because we were all so tightly matched.”
Competition is spread over several days.
“One day we had a crazy wind and rain storm and it affected our team’s shooting but then everyone was affected,” Miller said.
Shooting sports has been gaining in popularity among young men and women in Idaho.
In the East Idaho area, the Fremont County Sharp Shooters Club led by Humphries grew significantly when 55 kids signed up last January, Humphries said. Nine volunteers stepped up to teach kids in Fremont County in three shooting sports: the air rifle, small-bore rifle and air pistol.
The program offers an assortment of disciplines including archery, air pistol, hunting, muzzleloader, air rifle, small-bore rifle, small-bore pistol and shotgun.
“Shooting sports is a pretty young event in Idaho. It was skipped totally last year because of the coronavirus, but it is growing this year for us. We are starting with kids who have never shot anything in their lives. We teach them safety and give them an opportunity to compete in the district, state and at the national level," Humphries said.
The 4-H Shooting Sports program was first launched nationally in 1980, said Jim Wilson, regional youth development educator of Coeur d’Alene.
“Only until recently has the program taken off in Idaho,” Wilson said. “In 2021, there was an 86 percent annual increase in the number of youth enrolled in shooting sports, reaching nearly 1,000 members. If that growth continues, shooting sports could soon eclipse enrollment in traditional livestock and Family & Consumer Science projects, becoming Idaho’s largest 4-H program.”
According to the 4-H website, each year about 500,000 young men and women are taught shooting sports. The program is designed to teach safe, appropriate and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment while gaining marksmanship skills. It also teaches life skills, confidence and to become more effective environmental stewards.
“One key element to program growth is the recruitment and supplemental training of knowledgeable adult volunteer instructors, Wilson said. “Specific training is provided in each shooting discipline area an instructor teaches to ensure youth are learning proper safety practices.”
Interested individuals can contact their local extension office for additional information or visit the Idaho 4-H shooting sports website, www.uidaho.edu/extension/4h/programs/shooting-sports. For complete results for each day, in each event, and for overall results from the 2021 national competition, visit www.4h.unl.edu/shooting-sports/national-results-images.