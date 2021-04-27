BOISE — The Ada County 4-H Leader’s Association is planning a virtual auction from May 3 through May 7 to raise funds for 4-H programs and activities.
To bid on auction items, log on to https://4hleaders.afrogs.org, which is the Auction Frog website. Some of the items up for auction include a cut and wrapped hog, a Traeger grill, an 1873 F.LLI Pietta replica .357 single action 6 shot revolver, a printer, a shooting sports basket, pony rides and Ms. Susi's famous cowboy cookies.
For a second consecutive year, the organization won't be able to host its usual benefit dinner and live auction due to COVID-19.
The 4-H program serves youth ages 5 to 18. The organization hosted a scaled-back fair last August to enable youth to show off their work.
"4-H is one of the few activities’ kids were able to participate in throughout the pandemic," members of the organization said in a press release.
The community can contact the Ada County Extension Office at 208.287.5900 for questions.