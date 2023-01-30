4-H has been a lifelong fixture in Joe Kennedy’s life.
He was in 4-H as a youth, then as a leader and then as a member of the Bonneville County Fair Board for 23 years. Kennedy was vice president when he retired in December. Longtime 4-H leader Sherry Glick has been appointed to fill his position.
Kennedy was a natural choice as a fairboard member because of his commitment to 4-H. His mother, Willa, taught 4-H cooking and sewing and was a member of the Rich County Utah Fair Board. His dad, Sheldon, led a beef club. After Kennedy and his family moved to Idaho Falls in 1981, the following year Kennedy organized a club for his and several children in the neighborhood who raised market lambs.
After his children aged out of the program, Kennedy decided to not continue to be a club leader and was approached by a member of the fair board about being recommended as a board member.
“I was appointed by the county commissioners in July 1999 and was happy to continue my involvement in 4-H and help with everything that goes with it,” Kennedy said. “It's a great tradition and I can’t believe 23 years has gone by so fast. Last December my four-year term was up and I thought the time was right for new blood and new ideas.”
Kennedy spent 35 years working for Farm Credit Services in ag finance and appraisal. Following his retirement he drove a school bus for 11 years.
“That was a good experience, too,” he said.
The fair board serves at the pleasure of the county commissioners and is responsible for developing and coordinating budget expenditures, organization for county activities at the fairgrounds, its operation and its buildings, Kennedy said. The board’s nine members are Stan Boyle, president; Mark Wilson, vice-president; Doug Barnard, treasurer; Coco Cervantez; Gaylon Stucki; Debbie Clements; Kelley Mullinaux; K.C Perez; and Sherry Glick.
During Kennedy’s time on the board, the fairgrounds on Rollendet Avenue were beginning to show their age and becoming cramped as the 4-H program grew more popular among the county’s youth.
“As the program grew, as a team, we tried our best to keep up but we just simply outgrew the facilities and determined it was unsafe as a result,” Kennedy said. “In 2017, the county purchased about 50 acres at 1542 E. 73rd S. on St. Clair Road, south of Sandy Downs, and began the process of building a new fairgrounds and relocating,” he said. “It’s been very enjoyable, there have been challenges and things don't always turn out quite like you hope but we’ve had tremendous support from commissioner Bryon Reed and so many others in the community that it’s been a very enjoyable experience.”
While the fairgrounds is fully functional, there’s still work to be done on landscaping, picnic tables, a dump truck and a skid steer, sprinkling systems for the two Bank of Commerce horse arenas, more parking for vehicles, trailers and campers for those attending week-long events.
The facility is especially busy with traditional 4-H events which attracts at least 600 area youth each year and more through 4-H and school programs. The Melaleuca Event Center is home to a local soccer league with hundreds of youth practicing there in the winter and various other facilities host weddings, livestock shows, business meetings, numerous other events, along with various 4-H clubs who meet there.
“It’s amazing how busy it is. There are a multitude of events. It’s constant,” Kennedy said.
He said there are still naming rights available on four buildings for donors. Donations are still being accepted in any amount along with the second annual Cowboy Ball fundraiser coming up on Saturday, April 15. Reservations are now open for that fundraiser.
“It's just been thoroughly enjoyable to work with the members of the fair board, Monica Allen, the business manager, Steve Chamberlain, the facilities and maintenance manager, the 4-H and the university extension staff who do such a wonderful job. It's been a pleasure to work with such good people and see what everyone does for our youth. It’s been extremely gratifying to be a part of that,” Kennedy said.
Anyone who is interested can make arrangements to tour the facilities that are becoming known in Idaho and beyond as a premier facility.
“We’ve been told we have one of the best facilities around this and neighboring states,” Kennedy said. “We are just so thankful to the commissioners and the entire community who have supported the fairgrounds.”
The 2023 4-H fair is Aug. 3 to 10. For more information, visit the website at bonnevillecountyfairgrounds.com.
“The website is awesome,” Kennedy said.
