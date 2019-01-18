LOGAN, Utah — Considering how involved high school agricultural teachers can get with hands-on education, it’s not surprising that the field can see a high rate of burnout. One teacher is hoping to help combat that trend locally with the help of a national program.
Cache High School agriculture teacher Zane Christensen was one of 21 individuals selected nationwide to participate in the National Association of Agricultural Educators’ 2018 XLR8 Institute annual convention Nov. 28 to Dec. 1 in San Antonio, Texas.
This year, about 80 people applied to the program, but only 21 were chosen, Christensen said. Participants came from Kentucky, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri and other states.
“It literally is … to change the way you do things, and it really has done that,” Christensen said. “I am looking forward to the rest of the year, the things they’re going to train us to do.”
The NAAE developed the XLR8 program with the goal to accelerate the selected teachers’ careers and to help agriculture educators address common issues that lead to them leaving the profession through a yearlong professional development. Christensen said it’s a program for ag teachers in their seventh to 15th year to help prevent them from getting burned out.
It’s a “little workshop about balancing your family, your career, your personal life,” Christensen said.
Some of the common issues addressed in the program are work/life balance, burnout and stagnant professional growth.
“As an agriculture teacher, we do a lot,” Christensen said. “Along with agriculture, there’s the FAA, the largest student-run program in the country. So, as an ag teacher, you help run the FAA and you teach classes and you go see kids’ fair projects and animals and gardens and help them out with that. And with your family and the church, it can get, I don’t know, your life out of order.”
The participants engaged in professional development sessions including setting priorities and striving for work-life balance.
“I got home and things that I used to do at school, I quit doing,” Christensen said. “Yeah, it was great to do, but what was the purpose? Were kids getting out of it what they needed to, or were they doing it to do it? So some things I have cut out.”
Christensen will have the opportunity to keep learning through online courses coordinated by the NAAE. The goal of the yearlong development is to not only retain the XLR8 participants but also give them the tools to help other teachers.