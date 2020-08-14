LARAMIE, Wyoming — It was a historic end to an extraordinary year at the 2020 Albany County Fair with a record-breaking junior livestock sale.
The fair’s culminating event saw 155 animal lots generate gross proceeds of more than $600,000 — an unheard of figure for a small number of lots of cattle, swine, poultry, lambs and meat goats, Mary Louise Wood, Albany County’s extension educator for 4-H, told the Boomerang.
“It was incredible,” she said. “Before that, the highest we’ve had was close to $450,000 and this was a small sale. Typically we have over 200 lots.”
The sale is a result of the efforts of a volunteer committee that invites buyers and ensures the sale is organized and efficient, Wood said.
The fair went on this year despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, Josey Bailey, Albany County Fairgrounds director, said it was a successful year.
“I was always confident we’d have a safe, successful event,” Bailey said. “We have a great community that surrounds us here, and because of that I knew we’d have the best fair we could possibly have in the trying times we’re facing.”
Wood said no one was sure what the livestock sale would look like given the pandemic and associated economic downturn. But a mix of repeat and new buyers came to purchase the animals the young fair participants worked hard to produce.
“We didn’t know if people would come — there were a lot of unknowns this year,” she said.
The sale sees the result of months or even years of work and investment for the fair’s participants. Some bought their projects in the fall, some in the spring and some animals were the result of young people’s own breeding projects.
When asked what she would attribute the success of the sale to, Wood said it comes down to having a supportive community.
“I don’t really know how to answer that other than saying we have an incredible community,” she said. “People didn’t have to come out and support, and they far exceeded anybody’s wildest dreams. There were people who came who weren’t the higher bidder, but their bids drove the price higher. So just because they were there and present to show support for these young people was incredible.”
Most of the young people who participated in the sale were in a state of “disbelief” and felt “major appreciation” for the buyers. The proceeds from the sales, Wood said, goes toward financing future projects or toward educational expenses.
Most fairs are wrapping up this week before the start of the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas on Tuesday, and a news release from the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture and Natural Resources indicated the events fared well in the unusual circumstances.
For Bailey, Albany County’s will be one to remember for a variety of reasons.
“I will certainly remember this not only because of the pandemic and pulling off the sale, but I started in March, so right before all of the COVID stuff started happening,” Bailey said. “So being able to pull off a fair and seeing the support of the ag community and 4-H members will always be a memorable moment for me.”