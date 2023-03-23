Kids and adults are invited to kick up their heels during the 50-year celebratory dinner/dance at the Alpine 4-H Horse Camp on July 13.
This party is to celebrate past and present volunteers and participants. Located near the Idaho/Wyoming border outside of the town of Alpine, Wyoming, the 4-H Horse camp is open to all East Idaho kids. This year the camp is July 11 to 14.
The horse riding camp offers exceptional horse experiences, education and life skill lessons taught by highly experienced volunteer instructors for 4-H kids from all around East Idaho, according to their website. The camp promotes independence and self confidence where kids can make new friends while learning new skills.
Classes are numerous. There’s three levels of Western and English riding, cowboy dressage, horse soccer, driving, trail, parade drill, halter and showmanship, working ranch, various levels of roping, barrel racing, pole bending along with leather working, Western line dancing, dutch oven cooking, art, macrame and a whole lot more, said parent Kristin Shurtz.
There are evening activities as well. All campers are welcome to play bingo during Bingo Night and roast marshmallows over a fire pit. There are evening clinics where all things horse-related are discussed, such as horse dental care, hoof care, saddle fit and even a bit class, Shurtz said.
Horse camp started with just a few kids camping with their horses near the bottom of Indian creek. Over the 50 years there have been as many as 220 kids and their horses in attendance each year. This is not the kind of camp you drop your kids off at and leave. Parents are invited, too, and volunteers are welcome.
Volunteers have spent countless hours creating horse arenas, running water lines, power lines and maintaining the old rustic grounds. Volunteers are welcome to come to the annual work day at camp on June 24, Shurtz said.
As kids, today’s volunteers often attended the camp as youngsters.
“Horse camp is a really great program," Shurtz said. “It was part of my summers growing up and now as a parent I’m taking my kids.”
Kristin’s daughter Kadence said her favorite classes are bareback, working ranch, roping and trail while her brother Ryker is interested in roping and eating.
“My favorite class is roping and I like that they feed us,” Ryker said.
Current and past volunteers and participants are invited to attend the dinner/dance on July 13 and are asked to RSVP to Kristin Shurtz at shurtzkristin@gmail.com.
Kids can apply online for scholarships from April 1 to May 10 with camp registration from June 1 to 30. For more information, email AlpineHorseCamp@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/Alpine4HHorseCamp. Financial donations from the public along with donations of tack or bingo prizes are always welcome.
