Kids and adults are invited to kick up their heels during the 50-year celebratory dinner/dance at the Alpine 4-H Horse Camp on July 13.

This party is to celebrate past and present volunteers and participants. Located near the Idaho/Wyoming border outside of the town of Alpine, Wyoming, the 4-H Horse camp is open to all East Idaho kids. This year the camp is July 11 to 14.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.