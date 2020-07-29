The Mustang 4H Club of Bonneville County is hosting an Open Horse Play Day for people 18 and under.
The event will be Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Bonneville Fair Grounds, located at 1542 E. 73rd S. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the event beginning at 9 a.m.
Registration is $5 per class, due by Aug. 5, and a maximum of $100 per family. The late fee is $1 per class. Helmets are required and stallions are not allowed. Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Mail entries to: Lin Sharp, 711 E. Countryside Lane, Idaho Falls, ID 83404. Call 208-529-1705 or email jolinidaho@yahoo.com for more information.
Classes include Ride a buck, which has no entry fee and the winner takes all; barrels and walk trot; barrels for ages 13 and under; barrels for ages 14 through 18; poles and walk trot; poles for ages 13 and under; poles for ages 14 through 18; ribbon race, which is done in pairs; ribbon race, done in pairs for ages 12 and under; ribbon race, done in pairs for ages 13 through 18; sack race, done in pairs for ages 12 and under; sack race, done in pairs for ages 13 through 18; egg spoon for ages 10 and under; egg and spoon for ages 11 through 13; egg and spoon for ages 14 through 18; ride and lead for ages 12 and under; ride and lead for ages 13 through 18; open scurry race; figure 8 race and walk trot, figure 8 race for ages 12 and under; figure 8 race for ages 13 through 18; open flag race; musical cones and walk trot; musical cones for ages 12 and under; and musical cones for ages 13 through 18.
Class age is determined as of Jan. 1, 2020. There will be no refunds and checks should be made payable to Mustangs 4H Club.