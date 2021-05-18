The Mustang 4H horse club of Bonneville County is hosting a fun play day for all registered 4H horse members ages 8 to 18, regardless of county.
The event will be held Saturday, June 5, at the Bonneville County 4H arena at 1542 E 73rd S. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the play day starts at 9 a.m.
Registration is $4 per class with a maximum of $75 per immediate family. Helmets are required. Dogs must be kept on a leash.
Mail entries to Lin Sharp, 711 E. Countryside Lane, Idaho Falls, 83404.
Call 208-529-1705 or email jolinidaho@yahoo.com.
Classes include barrel racing. pole bending, figure 8 race, flag race, ribbon race for pairs, sack race, ride and lead race, egg and spoon race and more.
There are divisions for ages and abilities, such as walk trot for ages 8 to 10, junior division ages 8 to 12 and senior division ages 13 to 18.