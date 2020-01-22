Hunter Ennis has joined his brother, Skyler Ennis, as a winner of the Superior Beef Award.
Hunter received his award Jan 16 during the BCCA’s annual banquet. Skyler was the award-winner last year. The award is given jointly by the Idaho Cattle Association and the Bonneville County Cattle Association.
“I liked winning the award a lot. It means a lot,” Hunter said.
His father, Mark Ennis, added, “Getting the award was pretty special since both Hunter and Skyler have gotten the awards back to back.”
Based on a point system, the award is given to a Bonneville County 4-Her each year and includes a leather belt donated by the BCCA and a belt buckle donated by the ICA. Hunter is the son of Mark and Angie Ennis and James and Katie Barnes, of Idaho Falls.
Hunter, 13, is interested in ranching as a career.
“I just like cattle and farming a lot and hanging out with my dad,” he said. “He brings me to work a lot and I like helping.”
The family raises registered polled Herefords and registered Red Angus and Hunter owns three head. Two of his cows are due to calve this spring. Hunter and Skyler pick their 4-H prospects from the family herd.
“I own some cows and I want to keep breeding them and getting more and making my herd bigger so I can sell them and make some money and go from there,” he said.
Hunter has been in 4-H for three years and belongs to the County Kids 4-H Club led by Doug Barnard. Last fall at the Bonneville County Fair Hunter won the all-around in the county with his cow/calf project, and he won reserve in the breeding heifer class and won first in showmanship.
“Hunter’s just been working hard at it,” Mark Ennis said.
To improve their skills, both Hunter and Skyler, 12, have gone to the McPeak’s Be a Champ Show Cattle and Lamb Clinic in Warner, Oklahoma, for the past two years. The camp is held for about four days.
“It’s a really great experience and that’s how I actually learned how to show cattle,” Hunter said. “During the first half, you spend time working on showmanship and during the other half you work on clipping and grooming to prepare for showing.”
Hunter said the family will probably skip the camp this year and visit relatives in Minnesota instead but might go to the camp again next summer. Hunter and Skyler’s mom Katie Barnes was active in 4-H and rodeo growing up in Minnesota and is a former leader of the Bonneville County Young Riders 4-H club where Skyler is still a member.
“Hunter is the oldest of five siblings, he frequently volunteers to help neighbors and local ranchers, whether it’s shoveling snow, irrigation, weed management or cattle,” said Katie Barnes. “In addition to showing cattle, he enjoys dirt biking, football and snowboarding.”