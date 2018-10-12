RIGBY — Jefferson County Fair Board Chairman Carl Anderson reflected on an excellent year between the Mud Lake and Rigby FFA and 4-H programs in a meeting with the county commissioners.
In total this year, the two areas’ FFA and 4-H programs combined to complete 1,080 projects this year among 458 members and 47 Cloverbuds.
“Our fairs have just grown and grown and grown,” Anderson said. “It is a lot of projects and the kids enjoy them.”
Anderson indicated that there are 16 youths that partake in only FFA and two who participate in both 4-H and FFA in Mud Lake. Rigby, on the other hand, has 17 youths who solely participate in FFA and nine who do both.
This year, four teams of kids went to the district horse contest where they participated in horse judging, demonstrations and hippology. Two of those teams qualified for state. On Monday, they will take one team to the national contest at the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.
At the Eastern Idaho State Fair, 23 working ranch horses placed in the top six of each class, 41 in the horse groups had a member place in the top six in every class but two, eight dogs placed in the top junior and senior showman and won overall showman, eight represented the fair in livestock judging which resulted in a senior taking second and the mixed team taking fifth, seven rabbits were entered of which they won top showman in every division and overall showman, the style show had one participant that took fourth place in intermediate and five members represented the fair in beef that took top in their class.
“Next to Bingham County, Jefferson County is the top award winner at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in the 4-H and FFA programs,” Anderson said. The state fair is located in Bingham County.
In addition to their successes at the fair, the two programs also visited West Jefferson High School, Ririe High School, Hamer Elementary School, Midway Elementary and Harwood Elementary where they taught nutrition, hand washing and crafts.
They visited Midway, Roberts, Farnsworth, Jefferson, South Fork and Hamer elementary schools for pioneer days, Idaho history and science fairs. Rigby High School also was visited to teach economics and Ririe High School for pioneer days, Idaho history and science fairs.
“The 4-H this year has been very, very active,” Anderson said.
The two programs were involved in 24 day camps, 4-H Camp, Horse Camp, FFA Livestock Day Camps, hosted a shooting sports training and held an archery shoot this year.