4-H sign-up for 2018-19 opens
Early enrollment for the coming year in 4-H opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 31, according to a news release.
Log on to 4honline.com and click on the state of Idaho. Enrollees’ family information should already be in there if enrolled last year. Make sure the information for each child is correct. There will be waivers and health information that may need to be updated.
If a child is doing the same projects, the year still needs to be updated.
Payment for enrollment needs to be brought into the Extension Office at 412 W Pacific St., Blackfoot.
Early enrollment for traditional members (ages 8 to 18 by Jan. 1) is $7 and for horse project members is $13.50. Enrollment for both increases by $4 after Jan. 1. Enrollment for regular volunteers is $1 and for horse project volunteers is $2. There is no increase for volunteers after Jan. 1.
For more information, visit https://www.uidaho .edu/extension/county/ or www.idaho.4holine .com or call 208-785-8060 (Blackfoot) or 208-354-2961 (Driggs.)
Challis FFA hosts Mackay chapter
CHALLIS — Members of the Challis and Mackay FFA chapters gathered for a bowling party and hot dogs prior to the season-opening football game for the two cross-county schools.
Mackay FFA adviser Trent Van Leuven brought 16 Mackay youths to Challis on Aug. 24 where they met with the Challis group. Four Challis FFA members and their adviser Tom Coates hosted their counterparts for the bowling matches before serving up hot dogs at the high school ag shop.
Challis FFAers who pitched in for the fun were club secretary Emma Lloyd, reporter Valerie Moen, sentinel Cayden Zollinger and member Cody Lloyd.
Tractor Supply, 4-H partner for hands-on learning
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Rounding out its ninth year, Tractor Supply Co., in partnership with National 4-H Council, is gearing up for its Fall Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youths.
Beginning last week and continuing to Oct. 14, Tractor Supply customers can participate in the Paper Clover fundraiser by purchasing a paper clover — the signature emblem of 4-H — for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or by making a purchase online at TractorSupply.com.
Since its start in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $14 million in essential funding. This past spring’s initiative raised more than $956,000 alone, impacting more than 14,000 students.
4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. Those who participate with their local store are eligible to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card through the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.
Sign up for Know Your Gov’t confab
BLACKFOOT — Registration for the annual 4-H Know Your Government conference in Boise will be Nov. 5 through Jan. 7, according to a news release.
The theme for the conference, which runs from Feb. 16 to 18, will be “Celebrating 30 Years of Impact.”
The conference is designed for students in grades eight and nine to learn more about how all aspects of government operate.
It is open to youths and adults actively enrolled in 4-H with an appropriate project. Participants can enroll either as delegates, chaperones or members of a steering committee.
For more information, contact Donna Gillespie at donna@uidaho.edu or 208-312-4109.