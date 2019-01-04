Livestock Skill-a-thon contest set
AMERICAN FALLS — The 2019 Idaho 4-H Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest will be held Jan. 26 at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, according to a news release from Power County Extension.
The registration and payment deadline is Monday and can be completed online at www.uidaho.edu/4hevents.
The entry fee is $20 per team.
The contest objectives are:
• To provide youths an opportunity to blend knowledge and skills acquired in livestock judging, demonstrations, care and exhibition of animals into one activity.
• To provide youths who don’t own livestock and opportunity to learn about the importance of livestock and their products to the environment.
• To encourage youths to continue to expand knowledge and participation.
• To recognize youths for their total involvement in and comprehension in the livestock industry.
• To instill ethical values, good sportsmanship and evaluation skills.
For more information, contact Regional 4-H Youth Development educator Scott Nash at snash@uidaho.edu.
Kuna FFA teaches kids food origin
KUNA (KMN) — Four times throughout the year, volunteers within the Kuna FFA Chapter walk to Reed Elementary School to lead a lesson, along with an activity.
Through the Pals program, the FFA members teach fourth-grade students about agriculture and where their food comes from.
Each FFA member has about two fourth-graders as their “pals” and it is their job to give the students their attention and assist them throughout the activities.
The first activity was on Oct. 12, the Kuna FFA taught the fourth-graders about the harvest season. With pumpkins provided by Linder Farms, the members assisted their pals in painting pumpkins, which they got to bring home.
The second activity, Nov. 16, the members taught the fourth-graders about the dairy process and how dairy cows are raised.
Before learning about the process, the students got to make their own ice cream in a bag. After making the ice cream and learning about the dairy process, the students were able to learn about the correlation between their ice cream and the lesson they had.
Kerr inducted into Ore. 4-H Hall of Fame
CORVALLIS, Ore. Phyllis Kerr was inducted Dec. 5 into the Oregon 4-H Hall of Fame at Oregon State University in Corvallis at a celebratory banquet.
The Hall of Fame was established to recognize individuals that have had a significant impact upon the 4-H program and/or its members and leaders.
Kerr, with great support from her husband, Roy, has been a long-time champion of the Lake County 4-H Program and young people of Lake County. Kerr’s career with 4-H began as a 4-H member and she has had 50 years of service as a 4-H leader, volunteer and supporter. Over her expansive tenure as a volunteer, Kerr has supported the Oregon 4-H Program at the county and state level.
Kerr served on the Lake County 4-H Leaders Association as president, vice president and secretary. As an officer of the association, she supported numerous projects at the Lake County Fairgrounds, which also supports the 4-H Program and its members. Projects included the building of the kitchen area that houses the 4-H food booth, construction of the Static Exhibit Building and bringing electrical hookups to the area utilized by 4-H members who camp during fair.
At the state level, Kerr served as a member of the Oregon 4-H Leaders Association and was elected secretary. In addition, Kerr served as an LABO Exchange coordinator.Her efforts supported Lake County 4-H families hosting Japanese exchange students during the summer.
For more information, contact the OSU Extension Service at 541-947-6054.