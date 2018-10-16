4-H to hold prepared speech contest
BLACKFOOT — Starting in 2019, the Idaho 4-H Ambassador Steering Committee will host a statewide public speaking contest for Idaho 4-H teens, according to a news release.
Regional contests will be held in conjunction with the District 4-H Ambassador Retreats with the top two participants in each district contest qualifying to participate at the state contest. The state contest will be held in conjunction with the Idaho 4-H Ambassador Summit. The top three contestants at the state contest will qualify to compete at the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colo. in January of the following year. A mock contest will be held in conjunction with the 2018 Idaho 4-H Ambassador Summit on Nov. 18 at Camp Ida-Haven in McCall.
Information and the judging matrix will be available on the online ambassador summit registration and save the date information.
For more information, contact Donna R. Gillespie at 208-312-4109 or at donna@uidaho.edu.