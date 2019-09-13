Koden Krosch is carrying on a family tradition by raising a market Hampshire pig in 4-H Custer County.
“It’s what my uncles and aunts did, so I wanted to give it a try and it kinda stuck,” Koden said.
Each year, Koden, 12, selects his 4-H prospects at the Kurt Wanstrom farm in Moore.
“Raising a market pig can be tricky sometimes to get them to the right weight, and sometimes they get stressed, and sometimes they fall asleep in the sun and get sunburnt,” Koden said.
Koden lets his pig relax when he gets them home.
“I leave them alone so they can get used to us, and then slowly raise their feed throughout the year so they make weight,” he said. “We keep them from getting too cold, give them a mud hole and water down their feed. They’re kinda like people: They need lots of fresh, clean water and healthy food.”
Koden has experienced mixed results over the years, but at this year’s fair he won a blue ribbon for quality and showmanship and his pig was purchased by Ireland Bank.
Koden is considering raising a steer next year, but he likes pigs because there’s less trimming to do before the fair compared to a steer or lamb. His dad Brad Krosch said Koden takes full responsibility for his livestock.
Koden has belonged to the South Custer 4-Her’s Club led by Denise Johnson for four years. The club’s annual service project is to help out at the Mackay Community Kitchen.
“It makes me feel good to help people that can’t help themselves,” he said.
In his spare time, Koden likes all sports, and being around his extended family. He likes spending time with his dad who works for Mountain Springs Ranch and the ranch life, he said.