Greenlee Christensen is following in her sister’s footsteps by being in 4-H and competing in rodeo queen contests.
Greenlee, 10, currently holds the Bancroft Rodeo Junior Queen title. The rodeo is held during Bancroft’s Pioneer Day celebration on July 24th each year.
“Being a rodeo queen has been so much fun! I’ve loved riding in parades and helping at the rodeo,” Greenlee said. “Bancroft was a great first contest for me, I got to do a reining pattern and answer a few judges’ questions.”
Greenlee isn’t sure she’ll continue competing in rodeo queen contests.
“I’m pretty shy, so I’m a little nervous to continue at the next level where there’s speech, modeling and interviews. I’m not sure I want to do that yet,” she said.
Greenlee will continue with 4-H. She’s been in 4-H for two years and won the style review at the Franklin County Fair in Preston in her age group with a skirt she sewed. A ‘wonderful’ neighbor and leader helped her, she said.
She’s also in horse 4-H and rides a big paint horse named Boomer. Greenlee has qualified for the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot two years and has placed at the state fair each year. She belongs to the Franklin County Rebels 4-H Club led by her mom Lacey Christensen of Mink Creek in the Preston area. Her parents are Mark and Lacey Christensen.
Greenlee has worked hard in 4-H.
“Greenlee is pretty competitive with herself,” Lacey said. “She works on something until she has it down.”
In 4-H Greenlee competes in showmanship, Western equitation, Western horsemanship and trail. She’s working towards competing in bareback equitation too.
“Horse 4-H and sewing have really been something Greenlee looks forward to each year. She hopes to continue to improve and build skills she can use for a lifetime,” Lacey said.
In her spare time, Greenlee loves to dance and is on a competitive dance team. She was Clara in the Nutcracker ballet performed in Preston last December. She enjoys playing the piano, drawing, painting, swimming on a swim team, skiing with her family and playing card games, she said.