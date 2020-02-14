If you ask 13-year-old Morgan Wilson to name her favorite animal, she’d have a difficult time picking just one.
“I like animals in general. I just like them all,” Morgan said.
This is Morgan’s fifth year in 4-H. She’s taken a Holstein dairy cow and calf project, a Gelbvieh market steer, a market Bore goat, a Gelbvieh and shorthorn cross breeding heifer, and lots of horses to all events, except cart, in 4-H and area horse shows, including the annual Central Idaho Horse Show Association held in the St Anthony/Rexburg area.
Last year she won the high point award in the 13 and under category at the Intermountain Appaloosa Horse Club and intermediate high point in both western and English equitation at the Bonneville County Fair, she said.
“One event would just be boring,” Morgan said. “All the events keep me busy and its fun too.”
Morgan belongs to the Bonneville County Rocky Mountain Renegade 4-H club led by her parents Lisa and Mark Wilson who raise cattle north of Idaho Falls.
“Morgan has a passion for animals. Her dad and I are in awe in her ability with them. She can take and unbroken horse and pretty soon she’s showing at the show and doing remarkably well,” Lisa Wilson said. “It’s in her blood — she comes by it naturally from both sides of the family since her dad grew up on a ranch north of Idaho Falls and I grew up on a ranch in Bone.”
Morgan is willing to try raising any animal. She chose a dairy cow/calf project because her mom showed dairy cows growing up.
“I just wanted to see if I liked it so I bought a really good quality heifer and I won grand champion dairy showmanship two years in a row at the county fair and one reserve champion in dairy showmanship at the state fair when I was 12,” Morgan said.
She’s struggled with her market steer projects over the years but has persevered. This year she’ll take the Gelbvieh-Shorthorn calves she raised from birth. She feels lucky to have them considering the calves were sired by the bull she purchased, just before he died recently.
“I’ve been looking forward to growing my own herd and it’s finally paying off,” she said.
She loves track and is enrolled in the Team Jaguar online-based program offered at Rocky Mountain Middle School.