Tatelyn Hill has been in 4-H for eight years and this year enrolled in FFA at the Technical Careers High School. The school is in District 93.
She also participated in an FFA judging competition at the Eastern Idaho State Fair last fall.
“It’s pretty fun and was good experience to compete with FFA members from all over the state,” she said.
Tatelyn, 15, is in the Bonneville County Foothills 4-H Club. Her parents, Jared and Jeanna Hill are among eight leaders of the club. Tatelyn picks her 4-H projects from the family sheep herd.
“I’ve only taken a market steer for one year and it was pretty fun but sheep are probably a lot easier to handle,” she said. “I’d say it’s a tie between which are my favorite, sheep can be kinda stubborn but cattle can be too.”
Last year Tatelyn won first in the Beef Carcass Contest at the Bonneville County Fair.
“You pay a little fee and have an ultrasound performed to determine the quality of the meat of the animal before it’s butchered and if you place, you win a little money too,” she said.
Through 4-H and FFA Tatelyn has become a better public speaker.
“I’m not the best getting in front of people and talking and it’s not my favorite thing to do but I’ve done it for a while now and it gets easier,” she said.
She plans to have agriculture and 4-H in her future.
“I’d love to have my future family be involved in agriculture and 4-H,” Tatelyn said. “I think 4-H really helps kids learn the responsibility of taking care of something. And it makes them into better workers.”
Tatelyn likes playing softball, hunting and crafts.