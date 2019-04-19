This is Kahler Duncan’s first year in a Bonneville County 4-H archery club but he has experienced archery before in Boy Scouts.
Kahler, 10, is the son of Mary and Bryce Duncan and he joined the club to improve his archery skills.
“In my opinion, I want to get more focused on the things I need to focus on,” he said.
He wants to learn how to shoot stationary targets better first, then advance to moving targets.
“I want to learn to shoot at moving targets but first I want to be able to shoot a bull’s eye target really well,” he said. “I want to do both of those better and eventually I want to go deer hunting with a bow and arrow.”
In Scouts, Kahler experienced shooting a 3-dimensional target.
“It’s like a circle, but has edges, and it was fun to aim at,” he said.
There are 15 kids in the archery club and they were taught safety first. Kids learned that when they take an arrow from a quiver to always hold it downward until ready to aim, and to only aim down range. They were told to never dry fire their bows — firing with no arrow in place — and were instructed to wear closed-toe shoes and wear an arm guard to protect their shooting forearm from getting hit by the bow string. They can also wear protective finger tabs or gloves.
To keep a bow string free, they’re instructed to avoid wearing necklaces, bracelets and watches or loose-fitting clothing, and wear long hair in pony tail.
Club members practice at an indoor archery range at Archery Idaho in Idaho Falls and at an outdoor archery range near Sandy Downs.