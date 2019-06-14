Bethany Church sees similarities between archery and playing the violin.
Bethany, 10, has been playing violin and doing archery, shooting sports and sewing through 4-H since she was 7 years old, when she and her family were living in South Dakota. Bethany and her parents, Alan and Melanie, moved to Idaho Falls recently, and Bethany joined a Bonneville County 4-H archery club.
“Archery has cross-over disciplines that are similar to playing the violin like breathing, timing, patience and muscle control,” Melanie Church said.
As a beginner, Bethany competed in a South Dakota state tournament, where she placed fifth in her age group, in her class, in the open sites category and using a specific type of release.
“I also shot on a team and placed,” she said.
She uses a release instead of her fingers to fire her bow.
“A release is more comfortable for me to use instead of my fingers, and it’s more accurate so I should improve my accuracy,” she said.
Bethany’s other interests are practicing, singing and reading classic literature. She is home schooled and is working at her own pace. She’s now studying seventh-grade math as a fourth-grader.
Kids in the club are instructed to avoid wearing loose clothing or jewelry which may get caught in a bow string. They are shown the proper way to take an arrow from a quiver and load and shoot, and to always aim down range. They are advised to wear a forearm guard to protect their shooting arm. They can also wear gloves or use finger tabs when shooting.