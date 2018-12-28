Kimberly Cramer credits her success in 4-H with practicing how to raise a lamb with her older brothers Jordan, Trevor and Caleb Cramer before she was old enough to join.
During her first year, Kimberly, 9, raised a Hampshire-cross pig she named Sausage and two Suffolk-cross lambs. She raised a second lamb as a backup.
“I did well. With my pig I got a couple of blue ribbons and a couple of red ribbons,” she said. “Raising him was pretty easy. I didn’t work with him at home much but at the fair he did really well. He just liked to eat.”
Working with her lamb was a different story but she also did well with him and won two blue ribbons.
“He didn’t like my hands on his head but we got him really used to that,” she said. “I had two lambs. I named them Pickles and Macy. I showed both of them but sold one. They did well and it made me happy.”
Next year, she plans to raise a goat and a pig. She thinks that goats are entertaining.
“Goats like to eat unusual things,” she said.
She belongs to Bonneville County’s Foothills 4-H Club, and is the daughter of Matthew and Talitha Cramer.
“I thought it was really fun when I got to show my animal,” she said. “I was kinda nervous but I just relaxed. The leaders were really nice.”
She also participated in livestock judging where she won fourth place at the county fair and third at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
“You have to know a lot of stuff,” she said.
In her spare time, she likes to play school and spend time with her animals.