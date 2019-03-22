Caitlin Okeson selected a butterfly design in string art class to give to her sister Anneka because butterflies are her sister’s favorite.
“Anneka likes butterflies so I’ll give it to her for Valentine’s Day. She likes them because they are fluffy and pretty,” Caitlin said.
Caitlin, is 10, and her parents are Kent and Heather Okeson of Idaho Falls. Caitlin made the butterfly in a three-week string art class. The kids take different art classes every three weeks and classes includes instruction in oil and watercolor painting, macramé, diamond art and crocheting.
Kids can pick which subjects they like and if they attend a minimum of 4-H required meetings, they can show their art at the county fair. The club is led by Jan Prudent and Sherry Glick in Bonneville County.
“I like art overall,” Caitlin said.
Caitlin also plans to take the crocheting class.
“I want to learn to crochet because my aunt, Carrie Mathany, does it and she made each of us a crocheted blanket. It was especially nice because she is a really sweet person and we only see her two or three times a year because she lives in Oregon,” Caitlin said.
Caitlin has participated in other day camps.
“My first cooking class was in 4-H, then I took a second cooking class and went to Blitz Week where I sewed an apron,” she said. “I recently realized there is a sewing machine in our basement so I sewed the straps on my ballet point shoes.”
Besides cooking and sewing, Caitlin loves ballet.
“I’ve been taking ballet lessons since I was 3, so for seven years now. I just learned how to go on point a few months ago,” Caitlin said.