Much of what Artemis Glick makes in an art 4-H club, she gives to others as gifts.
Artemis, 9, belongs to the Bonneville County Curious Creativity 4-H Club, which is led by her grandmother Sherry Glick and her aunt Jan Prudent. Kids in the club learn macramé, crocheting, string art, painting with watercolors and oils and diamond art.
“I usually give away the art I make at Christmas. I really like to do that but sometimes I do this for me too, and just for fun,” she said.
Recently, in a string art class, Artemis selected the word “LOVE” to string and she put it over a colorful zig-zag paper background.
“I picked LOVE. Humm, I really don’t know why I picked it, actually, I just like the word LOVE,” she said. “And I picked the zig-zag design because it had all the colors that matched the word.”
Artemis has taken all kinds of day camp-type classes at the 4-H office in Idaho Falls including kitchen science, a day-camp where the kids made rugs, and another class where they made Christmas ornaments out of dough. One of her favorite classes was the diamond art class. In that class, kids pick glittery shapes and press them on paper with a preprinted design.
In her spare time, she likes to make crafts while watching television. One of her favorites is making a picture with a dot-to-dot process.
“I really like dot-to-dot. I get super hard pictures of animals and nature because I like them a lot,” she said.
Artemis also likes spending time with her Holstein dairy calf named Luna who is less than a year old.
“She will eventually be my 4-H project,” she said.