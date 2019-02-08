Riley Berchtold likes the hands-on experiences she gets in Bonneville County’s 4-H day camps and clubs.
Riley, 12, has participated in a Bonneville County all-day winter day camp, a clay craft day camp, a cooking-with-honey day camp and a baking day camp. Recently she learned all about string art, macramé, diamond art, crocheting and painting with watercolors and oils. Each subject is taught for three weeks. Kids can pick which classes to attend. If they attend at least two classes then they meet the minimum 4-H meeting requirements and can display their art work at the county fair, and give demonstrations.
“I have done a ton of day-camps,” she said. “I like hands-on activities because it teaches me something in a way that’s different from learning from a textbook,” Riley said.
Riley utilizes the skills she learns in 4-H to keep busy at home. She lives with her grandparents Robert and Sandy Berchtold in the Shelley area. Recently in string art class she selected a fox design.
“I picked a fox because they look kinda look like a dog and they kinda act like a cat. Dogs and cats are favorites of mine,” she said.
Riley and her grandparents have three cats and raise some chickens.
“We don’t have a dog but there are plenty of people in our neighborhood who do have dogs,” she said. “We raise different breeds of chickens, we have a random array of chickens. We have white ones, black ones and zebra ones.”
In her spare time, Riley loves to read and draw.
“Reading and drawing are my top favorite things,” she said. “That and playing with toys and playing with friends. I’m a very social person.”