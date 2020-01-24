Brylee Genta dreamed big and two years ago her dream of owning and riding her own horse came true.
Brylee, 14, has loved horses since she was little, riding her Grandpa Kay’s horse when she went to visit.
“Any chance I got to ride a horse, I’d take it. Going to local rodeos inspired my passion for barrel racing and pole bending,” she said.
Brylee stated taking weekly riding lessons at age 12, on her mare named Cinder. To learn more, she joined 4-H club; Karisa’s Riding Club, which was taught by Karisa Cutright; and a rodeo club to compete in barrels and poles at Madison High School.
“It was really fun. It had always been a dream of mine to try barrel racing,” she said. “I started out in 4-H and got really comfortable first, and then joined our high school’s rodeo club.
Brylee and her parents Broc and Amber Genta, of Hibberd, started out right by buying an older, seasoned barrel horse.
“The horse we bought was a trained barrel horse but it was good for her to change things up by learning different riding patterns in 4-H and moving cattle,” Amber Genta said. “She’s gotten very comfortable at catching her horses and requires no help to saddle and groom. It’s really impressive how hard she has worked.”
Brylee added, “I was kinda surprised because I’d never done any of this before. I was really excited and wanted to do more.”
Brylee will sign up for 4-H again and will be riding her young, gray horse named Lobo.
“I’m really excited to get Lobo started in rodeo. He’s young and has some go in him but that doesn’t scare me,” she said. “I’ve been working hard with a couple of trainers who have been really good to get Lobo and me ready.”
She’ll go to Golden Valley Girls Rodeo Association events again to keep her horse in shape and continue to improve. She hopes to earn a little money in the association again as she did last year, and she also wants learn how to rope like her dad used to, she said.
“If you have a dream just go for it, even if you just start small. Work your way up, work hard and do what makes you happy,” she said.