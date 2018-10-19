At age 9, Baylor Hogge has a career all picked out.
He wants to train horses and he’s especially partial to cutting horses where during a 2½-minute competition, a horse and rider separate two and ideally three cows from a herd one at a time and hold them away from the herd without the use of reins.
He rides a 7-year-old sorrel horse named Spade in 4-H, and this year he raised a market lamb for the first time. Horse 4-H is his favorite. He showed for the first time in halter, showmanship, Western equitation, Western horsemanship, reining and trail. This year he qualified for the Eastern Idaho State Fair in dummy roping.
“This was my first year showing at the Jefferson County Fair and it felt really good trying for the first time, I was kinda nervous but you have to trust your horse,” he said.
Baylor’s parents are Jon and Ashlee Hogge, of Ucon, and the entire family rides horses.
“Trail riding is my favorite thing, just to look and see all the things that I don’t see at my house,” he said.
4-H has helped him learn more about riding. His parents are leaders of the club that include horses and sheep called the County Line 4-H Club. Kids show in Jefferson and Madison counties.
“I’ve learned about sitting on my pockets and have learned about halter, showmanship and trail,” he said. “I’ve got a really good horse and he’s really good at doing these kinds of things.”
His other interests are wrestling and construction.
“I love wrestling and am on a club team,” Baylor said. “I’d like to be an engineer when I grow up because I like to build things, and I also like to draw and read.”