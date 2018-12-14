Trevor Cramer has raised market steers, pigs, goats and lambs in 4-H. He’s entered the breeding cow class, plus participated in livestock judging, too.
Trevor is 11, and the son of Talitha and Matthew Cramer. He belongs Bonneville County’s Foothills 4-H Club and his favorite 4-H project was raising a goat.
“I’ve raised a cow, goats and lambs. I tried to raise a pig but I never had good luck with them,” he said. “I like goats because when you walk them you don’t have to worry about your hands slipping off their neck because you show them with a collar. With lambs you only have your hands.”
Trevor saves the money he earns from selling his market animals for college.
“My pig never made weight but I’ve done well with steers, goats and lambs. I always get the calm ones that are easy to halter break,” he said. “We walk them every day in the pasture.”
He raises Boer goats and enjoys training them.
“When you are walking them, you gotta learn how they act so you can train them to get better,” he said. “By the time you are done, you get pretty good at training. But you have to practice a lot of get them trained.”
Last year at the county fair, he won fourth overall with his steer in showmanship. He likes shorthorn cattle and judging livestock in 4-H.
“We learn what makes a good animal,” he said.
He likes being with his animals in his spare time
“I just like going in their pen and spending time with them and playing with them — just me and my animal,” he said.