This is the first time Nathan Church has belonged to a 4-H archery club, but it’s not his first time shooting a bow and arrow.
Nathan, 12, of Idaho Falls, is excited to be learning the sport.
“I’m just listening and picking up a few odds and ends. Listening is very important,” Nathan said.
Nathan learned during the second club meeting to adjust his aim a bit.
“I learned to compensate for shooting a little high and to the right,” he said. “I also learned to relax my shoulders, and we learned about safety, too.”
Nathan had taken hunter safety classes in South Dakota before he and his parents Alan and Melanie Church moved to Idaho Falls recently. He’s looking forward to doing some big game archery hunting.
“I took a hunter safety class last year, and I’m the only one in my family who took it and got 100 percent on the hunter safety test,” he said.
Nathan’s looking forward to shooting at moving targets.
“You learn to move your bow with the target as it’s moving and shoot a little ahead of it so that you’ll actually hit it,” he said.
In the club, kids are taught the proper way to take an arrow from a quiver, load and shoot. They are instructed to avoid wearing clothing or jewelry that may get caught in the bow string. They can wear finger tabs or gloves and are advised to wear a forearm guard to protect their shooting arm.
In his spare time, Nathan is a sports fanatic and likes the New England Patriots and the Houston Astros. He’s played baseball since he was 6 and is looking forward to playing on a team here.