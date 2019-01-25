A Bonneville County 4-H club and 4-H day camps enable Sammie Lackey to meet other kids with similar interests while learning new skills, too.
Sammie, 13, and her parents, Jason and Tiffani Lackey, moved from Oregon to Idaho Falls about a year ago.
“I needed to get out and do more things and meet people, and so far I’ve really liked this. I’m actually really excited about it,” she said, referring to her 4-H club art project. “It’s super fun and if there are any other classes like this, I’d like to attend those, too.”
Sammie attended a string art class taught in Bonneville County by Jan Prudent and Sherry Glick. A different art class is taught every three weeks and includes macramé, crocheting, diamond art and water color and oil painting. Kids can attend all of the classes or just pick ones they like. If they attend at least six classes, they meet the minimum number of the required 4-H meetings and can display their artwork at the county fair. They also complete a record book and a project book and can give a demonstration on the artwork of their choice.
During the first of three string art classes, Sammie selected a lock with a heart design inside. She picked a blue background to highlight the design. String art is made by pressing small pins into a piece of lined cardboard or wood and stringing colorful thread to create a design. Designs can be prepurchased or custom-designed.
“I like lockets and I picked this lock with a heart inside because it expresses my feelings,” she said.
In her spare time, Sammie likes to draw with art pencils, colored pencils and with markers.