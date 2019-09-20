Colena Dorcheus of Rexburg began 4-H as a Cloverbud, showing chickens and goats, but with the help of her leader, Karisa Cutright, she’s showing horses.
Colena, 12, met Cutright, 19, at the county fair when a rabbit got loose and everyone pitched in to catch it.
“Everyone was trying to catch the rabbit when Colena, 12, saw and was impressed with Karisa’s horse she had at the fair. Karisa asked Colina if she’d like to get better acquainted with horses and borrow her pony,” said Colina’s mom, Cathy Dorcheus. “It was really neat that because a rabbit got lost at the fair that they met.”
Colena loved raising goats and chickens but likes horses better.
“I got into horse 4-H because of Karisa and because she is sharing her horse with me. It was a lot of fun taking my goat to the fair and showing. I switched to chickens because then I didn’t have to give them up. You have to teach your chicken to stand still on a table while a judge asks you questions. I like them but horses are a lot of fun and probably my favorite,” Colena said.
At the county level, Colena has won grand champion for quality with her white Leghorn chicken and she’s won grand champion in bareback and in Western pleasure. She’s also placed third in bareback at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
“Karisa is truly amazing, she is so kind in reaching out and helping others and making their horse dreams come true,” Cathy Dorcheus said. “She’s truly an amazing person and very service oriented. She’s made Colina’s dreams come true.”
Colena’s parents are Chuck and Kathy Dorcheus of Rexburg.