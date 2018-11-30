The best part of raising your own 4-H lambs, is selecting a good prospect, says Macoy Hill.
Macoy is 11, and has been in 4-H since he was a clover bud. His family raises sheep and his parents Jared and Jeanna Hill are among eight leaders of the Foothills 4-H Club in Bonneville County.
“It’s fun that way, you can pick your lamb out. I like my old ewe whose babies are black,” Macoy said.
Macoy usually gets blue and red ribbons.
“I want to work toward getting reserve master showman like my older brother Carson did last fall,” Macoy said. “It will be something fun to work toward.”
His training program includes walking his lambs around the house and then, in their pen, leading them without a halter and teaching them to stand while tied.
He plans on raising a 4-H market steer in the future and has raised a market pig in 4-H.
“Pigs are alright but I think sheep are funner,” he said.
Macoy plans to raise sheep as an adult. He’s the third generation of Hills to raise sheep, along with his dad and grandmother. He’s learned patience in 4-H and puts in lots of effort.
“I always get a little nervous before I walk in to the ring before the judge,” he said. “I’m pretty good at trying my best showing my sheep off and setting him up right but sometimes it doesn’t always work out right.”
He likes spending time with his family and skiing, hunting and fishing. And, he belongs to the Eastern Idaho Working Ranch Horse Club where he does cutting, sorting and team roping.
“I like going with some friends and learning,” he said