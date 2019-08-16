Hunter Sessions is involved in 4-H and FFA and works two summer jobs.
She works at Teton Kennels in Rigby in the morning for her parents, Dustin and Porsche Sessions, and at Lil’ Mike’s Barbecue in Rigby in the evenings.
Sessions, 17, of Rigby has been involved in 4-H since she was 9.
“I started with rabbits and then slowly added chickens, dogs, horses, and last year I showed goats,” Sessions said.
In 4-H and in FFA at Rigby High School, she is active in dairy, horse and livestock judging and typically places in state competition. Last year, her 4-H horse judging team qualified to compete at a national competition held in Ohio.
“This year my 4-H horse judging team qualified to compete in Kentucky in November,” Sessions said. “I’m super stoked.”
Her sister Taryn Sessions, 14, is on the same horse judging team, and they’ll travel to nationals together.
In district 4-H horse judging competition, she won first place overall in individual senior horse judging, and her team won first overall in the senior judging category. She credits her adviser, Sue Walker, for helping her in all her judging activities.
“Our adviser always helps us to improve,” she said.
In 4-H, she also shows dogs, and last year she advanced to the Eastern Idaho State Fair with her 7-month-old puppy and won grand champion.
“It was super exciting,” she said.
With her family, she shows English mastiffs and Australian cattle dogs at AKC-approved dog shows. A career with animals is in her future.
“I don’t have a specific career in mind but I definitely want to go into an animal-related field. I love dogs,” she said.