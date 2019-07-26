Cannon Mayer saves the money he earns from the sale of his market 4-H pigs for college and his career choice is law.
Cannon is just 12, but he decided he wanted to be a lawyer two years ago because he wants to help people and be able to make a good living wage.
Cannon raises Hampshire and Blue Butt pigs, along with a few sheep, cows, chickens, dogs and horses.
“Basically we raise everything, but pigs are my favorite. I like the taste of bacon and ham,” he said. “Pigs are mostly what we raise. I just like them and think they look good.”
His parents, Nicole and Farren, divide their time between Aberdeen and Mackay. They have a farm in Aberdeen, and Nicole Latsch is principle of Mackay elementary and high schools in Mackay.
From the money he earns, Cannon buys all his own feed and covers any other expenses. This year he is raising two market pigs and three breeding pigs.
He enjoys teaching them to walk around with a stick in anticipation of showing them at the Power County Fair in American Falls in August and just spending time with them. He usually spends at least 60 days working with his animal to prepare for the fair.
His other interests are riding his mare named Sweetheart, who is 16 years old.
“It’s fun to ride horses and I also like using June, our other horse, to pull a carriage,” he said.
He encourages other kids to get involved in 4-H.
“I am always trying to get my friends in 4-H,” he said. “It’s nice to have friends around and all that comes with 4-H.”