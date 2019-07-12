Kase Hainline is applying everything he learned in raising market hogs in 4-H to raising a market hog in FFA.
Hainline, 17, is the son of Andrew and Angie Hainline of Mackay and is in 4-H. He sells his market hogs at the Custer County Fair each year.
“I’ve been in 4-H for six years and FFA for two years, I’ve raised a pig all eight years. I like raising pigs from babies and watching them grow. Pigs have great personalities and I enjoy getting to know my pig each year,” Hainline said.
Hainline joined FFA three years ago and has experienced raising fish in Mackay High School’s fish lab. In agriculture classes he’s taken classes in wildlife and horticulture along with fisheries classes.
“I’ve gotten to take care of the fish in the fish lab. The sturgeon are my favorite,” he said.
Hainline has found belonging to FFA has been a positive experience. He has accompanied his FFA chapter to the national convention and the World Ag Expo in California.
“I’ve learned to build a shed, we’re building a new fish lab, and I’ve met lots of people through FFA and have seen lots of the country,” Hainline said. “In FFA, I’ve learned about leadership and being kind.”
Hainline said he’s learned valuable life lessons in FFA and the ag classes taught by award winning ag teacher and FFA adviser Trent Van Leuven.
“I’ve liked the fish and wildlife classes the most because I get to work with the fish and learn about them,” Hainline said.
In his spare time, Hainline likes to build things and go fishing.