Addi Throop discovered she wanted to try archery after reading about it in a book.
“I think it all started when I was reading a book series that involved archery and I thought it was really cool,” she said.
Addi, 11, shoots a compound bow in a Bonneville County 4-H archery club. She’s been in the club for three years.
“I’ve never really compared the compound bow to the recurve bow as far as likes, I just got a compound bow for my birthday,” she said. “Because of the adjustable bow tensions, it’s easy for me to shoot and it has sites on it, too, although they’re are not adjusted yet, so I haven’t experienced using them. But I hope to learn soon.”
Addi, 11, is the daughter of Luke and Amy Throop of Idaho Falls. Luke Throop and Kelly Mullinaux are leaders of the club.
The club’s 15 members practice at the Archery Idaho store but will move outdoors later in the spring and practice at the archery range near Sandy Downs and the county fairgrounds now under construction.
“It’s pretty fun to shoot outside but sometimes it’s pretty difficult because sometime you lose your arrows and have to spend a lot of time finding them,” she said. “We shoot from a grassy area but sometimes if you shoot too far, your arrow goes into some pine trees.”
For now, Addi just likes shooting at stationary and moving targets.
“I’m kinda on the fence about hunting, but I like to shoot moving targets,” she said.
In her spare time, Addi likes math and reading.