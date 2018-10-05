Makae Hogge has many interests, from mountain biking, to 4-H where she won first at the Eastern Idaho State Fair last year in stationing and she qualified to go again this year. Stationing is where a rider moves cattle to different points in the arena. Makae, 12, added that win to many others including first place in Western equitation and trail at the Jefferson County Fair last year. “It really makes me feel good because I’ve worked so hard in getting first in so many classes,” Makae said. She also raises a market Suffolk/Hampshire-cross lamb. She saves the money from the sale of her lamb for college. She competed at the fair in all the same classes but added English equitation, and in-spite of taking a spill last year at the county fair, she entered the bareback riding class again. When she has time, she enjoys riding for fun and trail riding with her parents, Jon and Ashlee Hogge, her brothers Porter and Baylor and sister Dallee. The family is from Ucon. “I just like to play around and do whatever, and trail ride with my family, I love that,” she said. She is also an avid mountain biker, something she does with her dad. “I like to ride my bike, and am on a mountain biking team called the Idaho Falls Composite Mountain Biking Team. She’s been involved in mountain biking since the sixth grade. “We practice at 7N Ranch near Ririe and it’s pretty fun, but most of the time I like to ride my horse more.” Makae rides a palomino gelding named Reno who’s about 8. “He’s one of the best horses ever,” she said. In her spare time she enjoys drawing, calligraphy and completing complex coloring books.
Makae Hogge has many interests, from mountain biking, to 4-H where she won first at the Eastern Idaho State Fair last year in stationing and she qualified to go again this year.
Stationing is where a rider moves cattle to different points in the arena. Makae, 12, added that win to many others including first place in Western equitation and trail at the Jefferson County Fair last year.
“It really makes me feel good because I’ve worked so hard in getting first in so many classes,” Makae said.
She also raises a market Suffolk/Hampshire-cross lamb. She saves the money from the sale of her lamb for college. She competed at the fair in all the same classes but added English equitation, and in-spite of taking a spill last year at the county fair, she entered the bareback riding class again.
When she has time, she enjoys riding for fun and trail riding with her parents, Jon and Ashlee Hogge, her brothers Porter and Baylor and sister Dallee. The family is from Ucon.
“I just like to play around and do whatever, and trail ride with my family, I love that,” she said.
She is also an avid mountain biker, something she does with her dad.
“I like to ride my bike, and am on a mountain biking team called the Idaho Falls Composite Mountain Biking Team. She’s been involved in mountain biking since the sixth grade.
“We practice at 7N Ranch near Ririe and it’s pretty fun, but most of the time I like to ride my horse more.”
Makae rides a palomino gelding named Reno who’s about 8.
“He’s one of the best horses ever,” she said.
In her spare time she enjoys drawing, calligraphy and completing complex coloring books.