Pushing cattle in Southeast Idaho’s high country and 4-H have helped Jyllian Christensen become a better rider and contributed to her winning the 2019/2020 War Bonnet Roundup Princess title.
Jyllian, 12, is in her second year of a two-year reign as the princess of the War Bonnet Roundup along with queen Tori Wanner, of Honeyville, Utah and teen queen Ashlynn Hill, of Burley.
Jyllian has grown up riding horses and spends lots of time trail riding in the mountains near her home in Mink Creek near Preston. She likes to help move cows with her uncle Pedro Gomez for the cattle association there.
“Jyllian is definitely a good rider and she’s had a few horse that have made her the rider she is today,” said Lacey Christensen, Jyllian’s mom. “That helped her when it came to the War Bonnet Roundup queen contest because they wanted a cowgirl. Where we live borders a national forest, so she trail rides a lot, helps move cattle and she helps clear trails, too, for the local cattle association.”
Jyllian has been in 4-H since she was 8 and belongs to the Franklin County Rebels 4-H Club, which is led by her mom. Her father is Kerry Christensen.
Jyllian rides a ‘cowy’ horse named Haida but has ridden other horses, too. She’s shown in showmanship, bareback equitation, Western equitation, Western horsemanship, trail and reining. She’s qualified for the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot and has placed two out of three times she’s qualified.
“In 4-H my mom has taught me how to ride and show. 4-H has also taught me how to take care of my horse properly. I’ve loved learning reining. Most queen competitions have a reining pattern,” Jyllian said.
Jyllian has also taken sewing in 4-H and has made several skirts and a set of pajamas. She’s modeled what she’s sewn during the county fair style review contest and placed both times.
4-H and being a member of the War Bonnet Roundup royalty has helped Jyllian practice and improve her public speaking and public appearance skills.
“All the public speaking, radio and television interviews she did as a member of the War Bonnet Roundup royalty was an eye opener. 4-H helped her learn how to present herself on stage and on camera,” Lacey said.
Jyllian was the 2017 Bancroft Junior Queen and the 2018 Princess in the Cache County Fair and Rodeo in Logan, Utah. She competes in ballroom dance, she sings, plays the violin, she loves to ski and to read.