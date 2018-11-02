Gentry Loveland joined 4-H after her grandmother, Darla Hill, and her uncle and aunt, Jared and Jeanna Hill, noticed how much she liked their lambs.
Gentry liked helping with chores, especially bottle feeding, at her grandparents’ place next door, and and with her cousins, who live across the street. The Hills are among eight leaders of the Bonneville County Foothills 4-H Club and their children are club members.
“I like how playful lambs are, and all their different personalities,” Gentry said. “I liked going to all the 4-H meetings and learning how to care for my animal.”
This was her first year in 4-H and with her market lamb. Gentry, 9, won a red ribbon overall, a blue ribbon in showmanship, an outstanding rosette and a blue ribbon on her project book and a $25 cash award from the Bonneville County Woolgrowers for doing the most with the least. The award is given to first-year 4-Hers. Her parents are Tom and Heather Loveland of Idaho Falls.
Raising her lamb became a family affair. She kept her lamb at the farm of her grandparents, Roger and Darla Hill. She learned from her leaders and relatives how and what to feed her lamb, what to look for, how to keep her lamb healthy and how to prepare for the fair.
“This project was a great learning experience for her,” Heather Loveland said. “Because of Gentry’s positive experience, her older sister, Lana, 15, and brother Benson, 6, are considering joining 4-H next year.”
In her spare time, Gentry loves being with her family, attending church activities, playing softball and dancing with her competitive dance team.