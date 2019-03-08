During Brynnley Freeman’s first year in 4-H, she raised a Holstein dairy heifer and plans to raise more.
One of Brynnley’s favorite things is seeing all the different animals at the Bonneville County Fair each year. Brynnley, 9, lives in Idaho Falls and her parents are Chris and Angela Freeman.
“I really liked all the animals at the fair and there was lots of room to play, too,” she said.
Brynnley’s other favorite activity is making new friends.
“She’s a very social girl,” said her grandmother Jan Cervantes. Cervantes and husband CoCo Cervantes are leaders of the livestock club their grandchildren belong to called the Boots and Blue Jeans 4-H Club.
Recently Brynnley was making string art in the Curious Creativity 4-H Club in Bonneville County led by Jan Prudent and Sherry Glick. Brynnley has also participated in various camps taught at the 4-H building in Idaho Falls like baking, pizza making, dough ornaments, lotion bars and bath bombs.
“I liked making bath bombs the best because my sister, Deviney, and I make them at home and it was fun to learn how to make new ones,” she said.
She’s also signed up in an archery 4-H club. She plans to learn how to use a bow and arrow she received as a Christmas present.
“I’ve never done archery so I thought I’d try it,” and Jan Cervantes added, “She wanted a bow and arrow so the archery club will give her an opportunity to learn how to use it.”
In her spare time, Brynnley likes to spend time outside walking her miniature horse around. Her name is Goldie and eventually she wants to learn how to drive and teach her horse how to pull a wagon.