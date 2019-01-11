Just six weeks before the county fair, Midnight started showing signs of heat stroke.
Midnight was Jaida Rodriguez’s first market pig. She was told he was so ill, he’d probably die.
Jaida, 9, was heartbroken but with her parents help they devoted the next few weeks to try to save Midnight.
Midnight not only pulled through but he won first in quality in his weight group, and Jaida won grand champion showman in her age group at the Custer County 4-H fair in Mackay.
“I was so worried that he’d die and even if he lived, that he wouldn’t make weight. He didn’t eat much for two to three weeks,” Jaida said.
To bring his temperature down, they ran cool water on his feet and gradually worked up until he could be completely covered with a cool, wet towel.
Because he couldn’t stand or eat, they gave him electrolytes and Advil into his mouth with a syringe.
Treating Midnight taught Jaida perseverance and patience since Midnight needed treatments every hour.
“I learned that and I got very attached to him,” Jaida said.
In her spare time, Jaida likes to read and go to her Grandma Kandy Krosch’s home where she plays with her cousins and friends. Her parents are José Rodriguez and Shanell Krosch Rodriguez of Mackay.