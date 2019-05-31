When Rocky Hatridge’s mom suggested he try archery, Rocky, 12, thought it was a good idea.
Rocky belongs to a Bonneville County archery 4-H club that practices at Archery Idaho during the winter and at an outdoor range near Sandy Downs during warmer weather.
“It was my mom’s idea and I’m glad because archery is fun. It’s a really cool sport and I like learning new stuff,” he said.
Rocky had tried archery in Scouts. He belongs to a Scout troop in Jackson, Wyoming. Rocky’s parents are David and Amanda Stroebner of St. Anthony.
“We really like the Scouting troop over there because of the opportunities they offer. They do shooting – rifles and .22s, archery, and mountain climbing and paddle boarding,” he said.
Rocky wants to learn everything there is to learn about archery. The club is led by Luke Throop and Kelly Mullinaux.
“I want to learn to shoot accurately. I’m a decent shot, but I want to learn about all the different bows and different arrows,” he said. “Luke is a really good instructor and makes himself really clear.”
Rocky is anxious to learn how to shoot at moving targets because he’d eventually like to go bow hunting for big game.
“I think it would be fun to go bow hunting in the future and hunt deer and elk,” he said.
In the club, kids learn about the different types of bows and arrows and other equipment used in archery and how to safely handle the equipment. They’re taught the proper stance on the firing line and how to draw and fire their bows in a safe and accurate manner.
Rocky’s other interests are martial arts and gardening.