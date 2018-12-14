REXBURG — Four teens from Madison High School have won state for livestock judging and are headed to nationals in Denver, Colo.
“We are headed to Denver in the second week in January,” Madison High student Oakley Cheney said. “They have 12 classes for us to judge. We’ve been there before. It’s a national contest. Four beef, four swine and then two sheep and then two classes of goats — these classes, they have four animals in them, and we have to rank them first to fourth.”
Cheney said that they will have to give explanations for their decisions on animal rank, and their team will be scored up to 50.
Shane Wetzel, the team’s coach, said that the competition in question is called the roundup, which is held during the National Western Stock Show.
Shane Wetzel said that, for livestock judging, this is the first time a Madison County team has made it to nationals.
“It’s huge,” Madison County Commissioner Brent Mendenhall said.
On Monday, the four teens spoke at the Madison County commissioners meeting.
During the meeting, each team member gave a reason as to why it was so important for them to go.
Owen Wetzel said that he has built connections with other students and faculty members at a college to help with his future by discussing the livestock competitions.
“It’s been very helpful,” Wetzel said.
Kabe Clark said it helps with his public speaking skills and it has helped him be more decisive in his decisions about livestock.
“It’s helped me out a lot in my life,” he said.
Riker Riley said that they all have animals at the fair and that this competition has helped them pick better livestock.
“So, what would you like from us?” Commissioner Jon Weber asked.
Kandee Boice, Madison County 4-H coordinator, said they needed help with funding.
Wetzel told the commissioners that some other states have funds set aside to give state winners a budget for travel to make it to competitions in and out of the country. Idaho, he said, just doesn’t have anything in place to help these students get to the competition.
Boice said that they are about $300 short on airfare that is going to cost about $800 to Denver. She said that they’ve already received some donations from businesses but still need about $1,600.
After some deliberation, the commissioners agreed to give the students $1,000 if they agree to help out at the fairgrounds, specifically as ticket takers.
Commissioner Weber said that, last year, they struggled to get people to volunteer to be ticket takers during the county fair.
“We are firm believers that if we are giving away tax funds, we have it come back in some way to the community,” Weber said.
The teens agreed to the arrangement, and the fair is scheduled for Aug. 12 through 17.
County Clerk Kim Muir said they will have to look at the fair funds and the commissioners’ general funds to see what they can do, but they’ve agreed to give $1,000 for now.
To obtain the rest of the money, Commissioner Mendenhall told the students they may find some luck speaking with the City of Rexburg and the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
“When we offer this, this is a case by case basis,” Commissioner Weber said.
He said that they don’t plan to donate this much every year, but “We are happy to do it if the budget allows.”
The commissioners said that they were proud of the four teens. They said that they were happy to help them represent Madison County.
Commissioner Mendenhall called them “the cream of the crop.”
The students have won every livestock competition in Idaho, said Shane Wetzel. They have traveled to Wyoming and Montana and have been to Indianapolis.
If they place in the top three during their time in Denver, Colo., then they will have the opportunity to go to Scotland for the world contest.