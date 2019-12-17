For an FFA team to qualify to compete at nationals, members must place first in their event at the state level. In Idaho, FFA members are given the opportunity to compete in two state events each year.
The State Leadership Conference takes place in April on the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls. Here members compete in leadership development events such as parliamentary procedure and ag sales.
In June, the state Career Development Event Conference is held in Moscow, and students compete in career-oriented events including forestry, ag mechanics, and environmental and natural resources.
On Oct. 26, members of the Madison FFA chapter and their advisers met at the high school to start the week-long drive to Indianapolis and back. While in Indiana, the ag sales, parliamentary procedure, and environmental and natural resource teams, which all placed first at state, would compete and represent Idaho at the 92nd National FFA Convention.
Along the way, they stopped at places of agricultural interest including the first Cabela’s, the Omaha Zoo, the John Deer engine factory, and the Caterpillar Museum. They finally arrived in Indianapolis on Oct. 29, the evening before the opening of the convention. Over the next two days, the teams practiced and competed. The members on the ag sales team were Kabe Clark, Brett Bagley, Oakley Cheney, and Dillion Cheney. They were coached by Mr. Bair and finished 32nd, with a bronze placing.
The parliamentary procedure team, whose members were Owen Wetzel, Bella Mickelsen, Mady Ziegler, Elizabeth Becraft, Derek Widerburg and Shalani Wilcox, was coached by Mr.Johnson and Mr. Wetzel. They took 14th overall with a silver placing.
The members participating on the environmental and natural resources team were James Bunnell, Cassie Rasmussen, Parker McKane and Margaret Ruebush. This team was coached by Mr. Bair and Harold Rose. They finished 14th in the nation with a silver award. Margaret Ruebush finished fourth high individual in the nation with a gold award.
The Madison FFA Chapter would like to thank all those who helped support this trip and make ita memorable experience for them.