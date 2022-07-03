Jennifer Bywater admits she thought the 4-H students on her trivia team were being idealistic when all five of them packed dress clothes for their trip to the 2022 National LifeSmarts Championships, hosted April 21-24 in Washington, D.C.
They were major underdogs — mostly freshman from a state in just its second year of competing at the national level. Only teams that make it to the semifinals and beyond are asked to don their business attire to matches.
As it turned out, members of the team Pink Potatoes from Idaho’s Minidoka County pulled off a remarkable Cinderella story and needed their business dress. They placed third among a field of 38 LifeSmarts teams, and each member received a $750 college scholarship, plus a $50 Target gift card.
LifeSmarts, sponsored by the National Consumers League, uses a gameshow format and aims to prepare high school students to become savvy consumers. The competition challenges teams of five – with one member serving as an alternate – to be quick at the buzzer and answer questions pertaining to technology, personal finance, health and safety, the environment and consumer rights and responsibilities.
The Idaho Falls-based wellness company Melaleuca contributes $5,000 per year to support and promote Idaho’s LifeSmarts program. Melaleuca’s funding also covered the cost of the team’s recent trip to the nation’s capital.
Team members included Wesley Williams, Kyndra Robinson, team captain Allie Higgins, Dawn Naylor and Jackson Higgins. Early in the competition, Idaho stood out mostly because of the hot-pink T-shirts the team wore, and the popular spud pins donated by the Idaho Potato Commission that members traded with competitors from other states. Next year, they’ll be known as one of the teams to beat.
Idaho entered the national LifeSmarts competition for the first time last year, when it was hosted virtually due to COVID-19. This was the team’s first time of participating in person. Idaho had two LifeSmarts teams this year, both of which comprised 4-H students from Minidoka County and were coached by Bywater, who is the county’s 4-H coordinator.
“I think we were underestimated as an Idaho group who had never gone and done that, especially with a younger group,” Bywater said.
During last year’s virtual competition, Idaho matched up against the team that went on to win the competition. That experience taught Bywater the qualities of a winning team, as well as the importance of players being quick on the buzzer. In training for this year’s competition, the Pink Potatoes all specialized in a specific category. They plan to change their specialties when preparing for next spring’s event.
The Pink Potatoes were up against New Jersey in the semifinals, hosted on April 24 and streamed online for family members to watch. Questions covered a breadth of topics including antitrust laws, the effects of climate change on the growing season, the purpose of entering into a roommate agreement, vitamins found in certain foods and the importance of antioxidants. Idaho narrowly lost the match.
Between September and March, LifeSmarts participants take monthly online quizzes to prepare for the state competition and can earn money based on their scores. Idaho has had as many as five LifeSmarts teams in the past.
Lance Hansen, UI Extension educator in Madison County, serves as LifeSmarts coordinator for the state.
“One of the things I really like about the LifeSmarts program is when people talk about 4-H the first thing they think of is fairs and livestock. They don’t realize there’s this whole other side of 4-H we’re trying to grow,” Hansen said.