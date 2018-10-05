All around the country National 4-H Week celebrates all that is good with the program and clubs and their leaders are at the core of the organization.
Here in Bonneville County, several 4-H clubs have spun off from just one begun by Stan and Joy Boyle 38 years ago, called the Foothills 4-H Club. The club is the largest livestock club in the county. Because of its size, they meet at the Iona Community Center where there’s room for everyone instead of in individual homes.
When the club grows too large, another one is born. The club is about to split again. This year, there were 73 kids led by the Boyles and six other leaders, including their son, Steven Boyle.
“We keep dividing and that makes it better. About 20 kids per club is ideal,” Stan Boyle said.
One of their secrets is offering more meetings than is required.
“We have about 18 meetings a year instead of the required six,” he said. “It gives the kids who have a lot going on like sports and Scouts, and whose animals aren’t even born until February, more opportunities to meet that requirement.”
Not having a place to raise an animal is not a problem for a willing 4-H’er.
“We never like to turn anyone down,” Stan Boyle said. “We started offering space around our 10th year and it’s been a good deal for kids who live in town and need a place to keep their animals. They take care of them. We do not touch them.”
The Boyles started their club when their oldest child turned 9. At that time, there was just one other livestock club, the New Sweden Club. So he and six other youths formed a new club.
“They are the granddaddy of all the clubs. In 1980, all the animals from both clubs could fit in one barn at the fair with room to spare,” he said.
Eventually, their other five children and a foster daughter went through the program. Today their club is filled with their grandchildren and children of some of the original members. This year, there were 20 second-generation club members, Boyle said.
The county fair has grown substantially. As a result, a new fairgrounds is under construction near Sandy Downs, replacing the outdated and cramped fairgrounds on Rollandet Avenue.
The Foothills Club started with beef projects, all Herefords, but has expanded over the years to include swine, sheep and goats. In spite of rising beef prices, beef projects are still very popular, as are goat projects, Boyle said.
“I thought with the increase in cost of beef, that kids would shy away but they haven’t. We have more livestock projects than last year, 20 more, and there were about 50 more the year before,” Boyle said. “Goats are very popular and easy to take care of, if you have a high fence, probably because of the popularity of goat meat in our area.”
Another secret is Stan’s knowledge of the livestock industry and Joy’s kindness and devotion to the kids and the program. She’s been an active volunteer in the county’s family science program, teaching sewing classes and leading the Make it With Wool program.
“It’s been an adventure. It’s great. We are a team. Stan has the knowledge and I have my feet to help get things done. I wasn’t in 4-H as a youth, but he had that opportunity and wanted that for our children. Thank heavens he did so that we could all do this together,” Joy said.
Stan added: “Joy is the best. I know of no other person who is as Christlike as she is. She always wants to help somebody and is always helping. I knew she was good when I married her but I didn’t know she was this good.”
Emphasizing life lessons is another secret of their success. And the couple are steadfast in their belief that 4-H teaches responsibility, plus introduces a child to potential careers in the livestock and agriculture industries.
“4-H is a teaching tool,” said Stan, who is a retired Idaho Falls School District math teacher. “In 4-H, the kids learn the ups and downs of life. We haven’t gotten through one year without someone’s animal dying, resulting in all their costs and time lost. And this year, some of the animals didn’t make weight. They can sell their animals on the open market but they don’t get what they could have gotten at the fair.”
Gentry Loveland, 9, is a first-year member and was given a $25 award from the Bonneville County Wool Growers during the annual 4-H banquet last week. She won a red ribbon on her market lamb and a blue ribbon in showmanship. Her uncle and aunt, Jared and Jeanne Hill, are leaders in the club and her cousins are members. She is looking forward to 4-H next year.
“I liked going to all their meetings and learning how to take care of my lamb every day and being with my cousins,” she said, and her mother Heather Loveland added, “Stan and Joy were very knowledgeable, and being involved with our family became a group effort with everyone helping her learn everything she needed to know to get ready for the fair.”