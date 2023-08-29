If you weren’t sure where the poultry barn at the Custer County Fairgrounds is located, it wouldn’t have taken long to track it down during the recent Custer County Fair.
The roosters made sure people could hear them crowing, even above the sounds of steers mooing, pigs oinking and sheep doing whatever sheep do. If by chance the birds weren’t making any noise, the blue string lights in their barn couldn’t be missed. The blue lights and lots of blue ribbon decorations jazzed the barn up and emphasized the fair theme of “blue ribbon memories.”
Making its return to the county fair, the poultry show drew an enthusiastic crowd. A new poultry club for 4-Hers started up this year and four young girls brought their chickens, roosters and ducks for a judge to check out.
David Callister, the University of Idaho Butte County Extension educator, judged the contests, quizzing the youths, checking out the birds and handing out ribbons as he explained the contest to the audience. Callister said the poultry contest at the Butte County Fair is pretty big. It’s less expensive for 4-Hers to work with birds than most livestock and is a good entry into 4-H and fairs, Callister said. In Butte County, 4-Hers sell a pen of four birds at the market animal sale, with an entire pen usually netting a youngster between $400 and $600, he said.
“It’s great to see a lot of support for a few birds,” he said at the close of the show. “Hopefully you’ll have more poultry next year.”
Reann Varney was the lone junior showman, winning the grand champion ribbon in both the showmanship and quality contests.
“She knows what she’s doing,” Callister said of Reann. “She answered all the questions.” He said her silky entry in the quality contest was “a very good specimen.”
The three other contestants are too young to join 4-H and showed their birds in the Cloverbud division.
“You can tell they’ve been working with their chickens,” Custer County UI Extension Educator Sarah Baker said. “They know what they’re doing.”
None of the birds tried to escape, and most sat quietly during the contest. The ducks were a bit more wiggly than the chickens, but surprisingly well behaved.
In spite of a good set of vocal chords, Reann’s rooster had to crow extra loud to drown out the sounds from the sheep barn next door as youths trimmed, washed and dried their lambs before the sheep show that followed the poultry show Thursday evening.
Luckily Thursday’s cool weather made the pigs happy and few of them squirmed or bellowed, mostly preferring to nap in their cool barn.
Grant Parent, 9, of Challis entered his first county fair this year, with a full Hampshire pig named Theodore. He learned a lot about pigs after getting Theodore and another pig in April. The pigs stayed at his grandparents’ ranch on the East Fork and there were lots of trips back and forth to take care of the pigs, his mom Stacy said.
“I learned a lot of byproducts come from pigs,” Grant said.
He rattled off a long list that included lubricants, paintbrushes, insulin, leather gloves, an ingredient in concrete, explosives used in firecrackers and lard. His demonstration project focused on all the byproducts of pigs and his research stuck with him.
Showing a pig at the fair wasn’t scary, he said, but was nerve-racking. However, he plans to have a pig project for 4-H next year, too, after placing second in showmanship and winning the reserve champion novice title.
