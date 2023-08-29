If you weren’t sure where the poultry barn at the Custer County Fairgrounds is located, it wouldn’t have taken long to track it down during the recent Custer County Fair.

The roosters made sure people could hear them crowing, even above the sounds of steers mooing, pigs oinking and sheep doing whatever sheep do. If by chance the birds weren’t making any noise, the blue string lights in their barn couldn’t be missed. The blue lights and lots of blue ribbon decorations jazzed the barn up and emphasized the fair theme of “blue ribbon memories.”

