The first time Danielle Madalena saw a rodeo queen on horseback sprinting around an arena, she decided she wanted to be one then and there.
“When I was 7, I was sitting in the stands and saw some rodeo queens ride in carrying flags,” Danielle said. “They were all decked out in the latest styles at the time, sequined shirts with rhinestones that seemed to fly everywhere. I asked my mom if I could try it, and I was super happy when she said yes.”
Fast forward seven years later, and Danielle, 14, is among numerous queens who carry flags regularly at area rodeos. Flags are often used to raise awareness for various causes and for advertising purposes. Danielle is an official Organ Donation Rodeo Queen Ambassador for Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada through the “Check Yes” program.
It's a platform she chose as a contestant for the Miss Teen Rodeo USA competition in Shawnee, Oklahoma, held this June in conjunction with the International Finals Youth Rodeo. To prepare, Danielle is traveling to as many events as possible to spread the word about how organ donation saves lives. She gives speeches and hands out educational material.
Before the Oklahoma event, she’ll compete in additional queen contests in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming to prepare — and for fun.
“If I do have the honor of becoming Miss Teen Rodeo USA, I’d like to go on and compete for the Miss Rodeo America and the Miss Rodeo USA titles where I’ll continue promoting organ donation and the western way of life,” she said.
She encourages other young girls to pursue their dreams.
“Rodeo queening might seem intimidating at first but you definitely meet lots of people and make friends for life,” she said.
“A few years ago, our family moved to Battle Mountain Nevada, but we come back home a lot where we have relatives and where I attend lots of different events, like the War Bonnet Roundup in Idaho Falls, Whoopie Days in St. Anthony, the Preston Night Rodeo in Preston, Meridian, the Elmore Rodeo and the Hailey Rodeo, all in Idaho, along with the Silver State Stampede in Nevada, and numerous other events,” Danielle said.
Danielle was the 2018 Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho and the Elmore County Rodeo Princess for 2 years. She’s active in junior rodeo and competes in goat tying, barrels and poles.
Danielle is also learning business skills in queening and in 4-H where she raises a market pig. Because of queening, she and her mom Tifnay Madalena began a clothing line for queen contestants. They named their business Crazy Cowgirl Couture.
Tifnay Madalena sews and Danielle designs and models. Their clothing is selling well. They’ve even filled orders in Australia and Canada. They keep prices reasonable for the younger girls.
“It seems like the clothing she designs sells the best because of her modeling. I have people come up and tell me she is the best little model around,” Tiffany said.
Danielle plays the piano and paints with oils. She loves to cook and is very interested in science. Her future goal is to become a nurse anesthetist.