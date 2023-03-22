Oaklynn Bravo

Oaklynn Bravo

At age seven, Oaklynn Bravo of Pingree won her first saddle in the 2022 Barrel Racing Bonanza of Idaho 4D barrel racing series.

She competed in the 8 years old and under division.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.