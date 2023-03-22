At age seven, Oaklynn Bravo of Pingree won her first saddle in the 2022 Barrel Racing Bonanza of Idaho 4D barrel racing series.
She competed in the 8 years old and under division.
“It felt good to win because I’ve never won a saddle before. This is my first one,” Oaklynn said.
The BRB was founded in the 1980s by Carol Young and Lynette Moran. Each summer, events are held in arenas from Blackfoot to Rexburg and include races for all ages. There are about six BRB barrel races in the series.
Last year, Oaklynn won first place in every race she entered except one, she said. She has lots of experience in the saddle, considering she’s been barrel racing since she was 4 years old and riding before that.
“I’ve been riding horses for as long as I can remember,” she said.
She said speed, trust and staying calm are the keys to her success. She rides a 20-year-old mare named Sarah.
“I like to ride fast and I trust my horse,” she said. “I keep from being nervous by taking a deep breath.”
Last year, Oaklynn also rode a friend’s horse named Hottie in pole bending and finished in the top 10 out of 65 contestants.
Oaklynn gets lots of help from her mom, McKenzie Bravo.
“Oaklynn took my cow horse Sarah and trained her to run barrels,” McKenzie said. “Oaklynn does really well.”
In the Idaho Junior Rodeo Association, Oaklynn rides Sarah in barrels, and she rides a gelding named Snippet in poles. Snippet is 24 years old. Oaklynn competes in goat tying. In her age group, kids aren’t mounted.
Oaklynn rides a lot during the summer. She also likes to play with her sisters and play basketball and soccer. One day she’d like to be a horse trainer.
Oaklynn learned from the best, her mom, who competed in barrels, goat tying, team roping and breakaway roping.
Oaklynn set a goal to win a saddle at a young age.
“She’s made this her goal since she was 3 years old,” McKenzie said. “I went into labor with her while I was riding a horse and rode with her two weeks after she was born. She’s been riding since before she could walk. The BRB does an amazing job. I love that they include the peewees and give them a chance to shine.”
