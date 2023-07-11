Emersynn Crapo is carrying on a family rodeo tradition.
Emersynn, 14, of St. Anthony was recently named the 2023 Atomic Days Rodeo’s Queen in the senior division. Maddie Telford of Arco was named Junior Queen, and the Pee Wee Queen was Presley Telford of Arco.
Emmersynn’s mom Becky Crapo, formerly of Darlington, was first attendant and queen in the same rodeo in the 1990s. Emersynn’s great-grandpa Louie Corgatelli and Crapo’s grandpa rode saddle broncs in the Arco rodeo in the 1950s before it was renamed the Atomic Days Rodeo in 1983.
Emersynn was also not only queen but a contestant, too, competing in breakaway roping and barrels.
“I started queening when I was really little, but as I got more involved in rodeo events, I went that way,” she said. “So when the Atomic Days Queen Contest was announced, I started thinking about queening again.”
The rodeo is held each summer and since 1983 organizers have added numerous community events, including fun runs, a parade, music and games. This year is the 40th anniversary of Atomic Days, which refers to the city of Arco as the first city in the world to be lit by atomic power.
The riding portion of the queen contest, organized by Sandie Smith of Arco, came easy for Emersynn. She’s a regular competitor on the summer youth rodeo circuit, junior high school rodeo, 4-H, a horseback mounted drill team, and two rodeo associations her parents Jared and Becky Crapo, of St. Anthony, and others have organized.
“I think the interview section was the hardest, because you are put on the spot with questions in front of everyone,” she said.
In the senior division, first attendant was Scarlett MacConnell of Arco, and Riley Smith of Moore was the second attendant. In the junior division, the first attendant was Daphne Bingham of Arco, and the second attendant was Maycee Curtis, of Arco. The third attendant was Ellie Smith of Moore, and fourth attendant was Shayna Bailey of Salmon. In the Peewee Division, the first attendant was Clancee Downs, of Arco. Sandie Smith was also first attendant of the rodeo in the 1980s and is a longtime Arco area 4-H leader.
As for the future, Emersynn is considering trying out for queen in the District 1 Idaho High School Rodeo Association this next year.
“I’m not completely sure what I’ll do after that with queening, it all depends on how busy I’ll be when my sister Aralynn leaves for college this fall,” Emersynn said.
This summer, in her Fremont County 4-H Trailblazers Club led by her mom and two friends, she’ll continue to participate in halter, equitation horsemanship and breakaway roping and a bunch more, she said.
She appreciates all the opportunities she’s had in her life.
“My parents are my number one supporters and my biggest fans,” Emersynn said. “4-H and rodeo are definitely good for kids and a really good experience.”
In high school rodeo she’ll continue to compete in barrels, poles, goat tying and break away roping. She’ll also ride in a St. Anthony-based drill team, she’ll continue to play basketball on her school’s team and in 4-H, she'll ride in numerous horse events and raise a market steer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.